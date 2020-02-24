Harvey Weinstein found Guilty of Sexual Assault & Rape

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of third degree rape and first-degree sexual assault and thrown in jail pending entencing next month.

The jury acquitted the former movie mogul of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape.

RT reports: The jury’s decision was delivered on Monday after five days of deliberation and spares him a conviction on charges which would have carried an automatic life sentence. However, he still faces a potential 25 years in prison, which would be an effective life sentence for the 67-year-old producer.

Specifically, Weinstein was convicted of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006, while he was acquitted of the charges related to his alleged assault of actress Annabella Sciorra.

Jurors had approached the judge on Friday asking to deliver their decision on three of the five counts, complaining they were deadlocked on the more serious predatory sexual assault charges. However, they were told to keep deliberating instead, as prosecutors refused to accept a partial verdict.

The court heard testimony from a total of six women in an effort to establish Weinstein’s pattern of predatory behavior over the years. The disgraced mogul was shown to have a pattern of using his unmatched power in Hollywood – and sometimes brute force – to coerce young or inexperienced women into unwanted sexual acts.