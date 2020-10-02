Harvey Weinstein Charged With Six More Counts Of Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement that the charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Lacy said: “I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward”

She added that “the willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case”

Weinstein, 68, was sentenced to 23 years in jail in March after being found guilty of rape and committing a criminal sexual act in New York.

The Mail Online reports: The new charges announced on Friday include three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

Weinstein now faces charges involving five victims for crimes that span from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles area, Lacey said.

The new charges include an incident between September 2004 and September 2005 where Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

He is also accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

In New York, a jury convicted Weinstein on February 24 of two out of five criminal charges: one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.