Harvard Study: COVID Infection Provides Greater Protection Against Delta Than Being Vaccinated

A breakthrough new Harvard study has found that natural immunity is far more effective against the Delta variant than vaccines.

The study, conducted in Israel, one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world, examined the medical records of tens of thousands of citizens between June and August this year. It found that people who are vaccinated are 27 times more likely to get a COVID infection that is symptomatic than someone who has developed natural immunity.

Harvard Medical School biostatistician and epidemiologist professor Martin Kulldorff said that this study renders vaccine passports completely “unscientific” and “discriminatory.”

“Prior COVID disease (many working class),” Kulldorff wrote on Twitter, “provides better immunity than vaccines (many professionals), so vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical.”

Redvoicemedia.com reports: On Thursday, the Scientific American reported, “The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a ‘Don’t try this at home’ label.

“The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”

This study is one of 15 showing similar results.