‘Harry Potter’ Actress Emma Watson Accused of Anti-Semitism

Israeli ambassadors to the United Nations have blasted ‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson after she shared a message of “solidarity” with Palestinian activists.

31 year old Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, shared an image of a pro-Palestinian rally with the phrase ‘solidarity is a verb’ to her 64.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

On Monday former Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, tweeted a screenshot of Watsons post with the caption: ’10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.’

10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.@EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/Qaqkx36JSg — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 3, 2022

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s current Ambassador to the UN, also tweeted his dismay at the image, saying ‘Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality.

The diplomats have since been blasted online themselves…. by all sides.

RT reports: Danon’s tweet was met with furious backlash from all sides of the conflict. Israeli writer Abraham Gutman described the former envoy’s argument as “dehumanizing to Palestinians *and* a mockery to actual antisemitism.”

“I remember back when Israel’s apologists made an effort to justify their smears,” Al Jazeera analyst Omar Baddar tweeted. “Now they don’t bother … It’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry!”

It’s funny that she doesn’t even really say anything, it’s just if you post a picture with Palestinian flags you’re an antisemite https://t.co/6KXPt6SMuq — Liam ✏️ (@Hezbolsonaro) January 3, 2022

For the ten millionth time, expressing support for Palestinian human rights or self-determination is not antisemitism. People like this do the antisemites’ work for them. https://t.co/VPWs0UMQLM — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) January 4, 2022

“Equating support for Palestinians to antisemitism presumes that repression of the Palestinian people is an inherently Jewish quality, which is the real antisemitic sentiment here,” another commenter wrote.