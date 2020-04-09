Harris Poll: 77% of Americans Blame China for Coronavirus

Over three-quarters of the American public blame China for the coronavirus outbreak that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, according to a new poll.

With almost 1.5 million people globally infected with the COVID-19 virus and the death toll currently at 85,000, Americans say China is to blame for the disaster.

Key figures in the poll, which were released Wednesday:

77% of those polled, including 67% of Democrats, said China is to blame for the virus.

71% said U.S. companies should pull back from manufacturing their goods in China.

69% are in favor of President Donald Trump’s tough trade stance on China.

54% said China should pay reparations to other countries for the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Over 400,000 Americans have fallen ill with the coronavirus so far, and around 13,000 have died as a result.