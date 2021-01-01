HAPPY NEW YEAR! Over 140 Republicans To Challenge ‘Fraudulent’ Biden Electors

We are only a few hours into 2021, and it’s already set to be an epic year for President Trump and his supporters.

According to reports, at least 140 Republican Congressmen are expected to challenge Biden electors from states with election irregularities when the House and Senate meet in a joint session on January 6 to certify the vote by the Electoral College.

According to a CNN report published late yesterday, the effort being led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has garnered a commitment from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to support the challenge. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has also hinted at supporting the challenge.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Republicans will hold 211 House seats in the 117th Congress next week with Democrats holding 222. One seat from Louisiana will be vacant after GOP Rep.-elect Luke Letlow passed away this week. One seat from New York is still undecided and will also be vacant.

CNN excerpt:

Two Republican members of the House of Representatives tell CNN that they expect at least 140 of their GOP colleagues in the House to vote against counting the electoral votes on January 6 when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. …Both a House member and senator are required to mount an objection when Congress counts the votes. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Wednesday he will object, which will force lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of Biden’s victory. Other senators — including incoming ones — could still join that effort, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has privately urged Republicans not to do…

List of about three dozen Republicans publicly supporting the electors challenge via The Hill as of Thursday afternoon:

Rep. Brian Babin (Texas), Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (Ala.), Rep. Ted Budd (N.C.), Rep.-elect Jerry Carl (Ala.), Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Rep.-elect Byron Donalds (Fla.), Rep. Jeff Duncan (S.C.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Rep. Louie Gohmert (Texas), Rep.-elect Bob Good (Va.), Rep. Lance Gooden (Texas), Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Rep. Mark Green (Tenn.), Rep.-elect Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.), Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (N.M.), Rep. Jody Hice (Ga.), Rep. Clay Higgins (La.), Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (Texas), Rep. John Joyce (Pa.), Rep. Fred Keller (Pa.), Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.), Rep. Dan Meuser (Pa.), Rep.-elect Barry Moore (Ala.), Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) Rep.-elect Burgess Owens (Utah) Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.) Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.) Rep. Lloyd Smucker (Pa.) Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Rep. GT Thompson (Pa.), Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.).

UPDATE: Four GOP Reps. from Missouri announced their support for the challenges Thursday evening: Rep. Jason Smith (MO-08), Rep. Billy Long (MO-07), Rep. Sam Graves (MO-06), and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (MO-04)