Happiest of All Wives in U.S. Are Religious Conservatives – NY Times

The happiest of all wives in America are those who are considered “religious conservatives”, according to a New York Times study.
The findings of study predictably sparked a furious backlash from the newspaper’s progressive readers.
A New York Times tweet stated, “It turns out that the happiest of all wives in America are religious conservatives, followed by their religious progressive counterparts.”
The report, entitled, “The Ties That Bind: Is Faith a Global Force for Good or Ill in the Family?” from the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institution, found that women who report above-average satisfaction with their marriages are religious conservative women.
Theblaze.com reports: A portion of the op-ed, which was co-authored by three researchers, stated, “Fully 73 percent of wives who hold conservative gender values and attend religious services regularly with their husbands have high-quality marriages.”
“When it comes to relationship quality, there is a J-curve in women’s marital happiness, with women on the left and the right enjoying higher quality marriages than those in the middle — but especially wives on the right,” the piece continued.
You can read the full report here.
How did people react?
A lot of bitterness and anger.
You can read some of the uglier remarks below.
- “This is hilarious. They all asked their spouses if it was ok to answer the survey in the first place. Then they made it a dinner table conversation to make sure they answered the questions correctly. I know evangelicals. Women do not have separate lives.”
- “Can confirm what all the other Exvangelicals are saying. Self-reporting on this is not a reflection of reality. Conservative women are taught that being anything other than happy is a spiritual and moral failure.”
- “You know absolutely about the repression of religious conservative women, huh? I would have reported that I was ‘so happy’ while I went back and forth planning my suicide. This is irresponsible reporting.”
- “I used to lie to myself about how happy I was too. I wasn’t. But I was taught to find joy in suffering.”
- “Abused women will say what they’re supposed to say. There are consequences if they don’t. #Exvangelical”
- “First off ‘ignorance is bliss’ is a saying for a reason. Second, I’m an atheist and I’d be ecstatic with literally everything if I wasn’t busy being pissed off by religious people tryna control me all the time.”
