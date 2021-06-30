Half a Million Illegals Poured Into America After President Harris Named Border ‘Czar’

A staggering 500,000 illegal immigrants have poured across the southern U.S. border since Kamala Harris was crowned the border ‘czar.’

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protections figures released on Wednesday, a mere three months after Harris took on the role, nearly half a million illegals have been apprehended.

The CBP says 180,000 illegals are being caught every single month. In April border agents arrested 178,854 illegal immigrants, the highest figure for 21 years. That figure was then surpassed in May as CBP agents arrested a further 180,034 illegals.

Summit.news reports: By the time June’s figures are reported in the coming days, the combined number is expected to be over half a million, more than the entire population of Miami, Florida or Cleveland, Ohio.

Harris only bothered to visit the border when President Trump announced he was making a trip. Even then Harris visited El Paso, some 1000 miles away from where the crisis is taking place.

Previous to this, Harris lied and claimed she had been to the border, telling NBC’s Lester Holt “This whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

When Holt pushed back and said she had not, Harris snapped “I—and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t—I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” then again laughed maniacally:

On Tuesday, Republican Senator Ron Johnson argued that Harris’ trip to El Paso was designed to distract the media and keep them away from the real crisis hit areas of the border.

“They took her to a point in the border where she wouldn’t see the crisis and so the press wouldn’t report on the crisis,” Johnson said.

The Senator added, “You just simply can’t understand what this administration is doing. We literally are apprehending now about 6,000 people per day. That’s I mean, that’s a large caravan every day being processed, some of them being returned, others are being dispersed. But this crisis is not going away. It’s just under everybody’s radar because the press isn’t covering it.”

Watch:

