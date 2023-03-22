HAARP Superweapon Being Used for ‘Apocalyptic’ Geowarfare, Romanian General Warns

A top Romanian general has warned that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) was never closed down but is continuously being improved upon and used against the general population.

Geo-engineering expert Gen. Emil Strainu discussed the dangers of HAARP to members of the media Serbia. He referred to it as the “weapon of the apocalypse,” telling journalist Dragan Vujicic that it can be used for economic warfare, climate change and population control.

“The HAARP system has been in operation since 1993,” Strainu declared. “The number of antennas and transmitters has increased year by year, with more than 180 antennas and main generators in use. Today, HAARP has the highest power in its history and can carry out remote missions anywhere in the world.”

Infowars.com reports: Strainu explained three main directions in geoengineering. First is carbon geoengineering, which aims to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Second is solar geoengineering, which seeks to modify the amount of solar radiation absorbed and released into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Military geoengineering, the third direction, makes use of environmental modification technologies for military purposes in all three environments – land, sea and air. According to Strianu, the current “climate change” issue appears to be caused by such geoengineering projects secretly carried out for decades.

The most powerful HAARP installation is located in Gakona, Alaska which closed down in 2014 and went under the purview of the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) two years later in 2016. However, Strianu pointed out that this was a cover by the U.S. Army and the Central Intelligence Agency to continue HAARP operations there.

HAARP possibly caused killer quake in Turkey, Syria

Strianu also recounted being at the UAF HAARP facility and discovering how the weapon is used. He shared that some of its applications include causing explosions similar to those caused by nuclear bombs; modifying the environment and creating hurricanes, tornadoes, waterspouts and tsunamis in areas where they do not normally occur.

The weapon can also generate earthquakes and volcanic eruptions by stimulating areas prone to such phenomena. It can also alter brainwaves and control people’s thinking.

Given the general’s revelations, many on social media are pointing their fingers at HAARP for causing the massive February 2022 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. The disaster left at least 54,387 dead.

Strianu is not alone in believing the existence of a geoengineering weapon. His fellow Romanian, Sen. Diana Iovanovici Sosoaca, argued during a speech at the Romanian Parliament that the earthquake in Turkey may have been the result of a geoweapon the globalists deployed against Ankara. According to the legislator, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s defiance of the globalists did not sit well with the latter.

Sosoaca pointed to “150 aftershocks of [the] devastating earthquake, the second larger than the first” as proof of the tremors being artificial in nature.” She added that geoweapons “have existed for a very long time” and have been “used so far without causing too many casualties, probably for experiments.”

“Now it has been put into practice,” the senator remarked. “But no one thought that people would have to die — so many people and in such a terrible way.”

Numerous social media posts have claimed that HAARP is used to engineer storms and heat waves. Some have even suggested its use as a tool to hype climate alarmism and make people more receptive to climate lockdowns. Worse, HAARP has been claimed to be a tool for depopulating the world.