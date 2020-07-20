Gunman Shoots Family of Judge Four Days After She’s Handed Jeffrey Epstein Money Laundering Case

New Jersey U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ son was killed and her husband shot and injured when a gunman opened fire at their family home on Sunday, just four days after she was assigned an explosive case involving Jeffrey Epstein and Deutsche Bank.

Federal Judge Esther Salas’ 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was fatally shot in the attack in North Brunswick, New Jersey, by a man posing as a FedEx delivery driver. Judge Salas was not injured in the shooting.

North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack told ABC News that Anderl died after being “shot through the heart.” Womack said Salas has received threats “from time to time” but she is not believed to have received any recently.

Police investigators outside the home of the federal judge, Esther Salas, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, early on Monday.

On July 15, just four days before the shooting, Judge Salas was assigned to an ongoing lawsuit that alleges Deutsche Bank failed to properly monitor “high-risk” customer Jeffrey Epstein, among others. The suit, brought by Deutsche Bank investors, claims the European mega-bank made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies.

According to Newsweek, police have yet to establish a motive for the shooting. An FBI press release announced they are searching for “one person” in connection to the shooting.

“The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19,” FBI Newark tweeted.

“We’re looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001.”

Daniel Anderl, the 20-year-old son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas.





It is unclear if the suspect was a FedEx employee or was disguised as one to gain access to the family home.

Salas was nominated by President Barack Obama and was confirmed in 2011 having previously served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in New Jersey.

Mark Anderl, the husband of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas.





Twitter erupted with claims the shooting at the family home of the judge who was just assigned the Epstein Deutsche Bank case was “no coincidence”.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas is presiding over the Deutsche Bank/Jeffrey Epstein civil case after it was assigned to her 4 days ago.



