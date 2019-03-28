Gun-Toting Liberal With Explosives Arrested For Alleged Threat to Murder Trump

West Virginia State Police shut down Interstate 68 for several hours Wednesday after a gun-toting liberal man with a car full of explosives issued threats to kill President Donald Trump and blow up the Pentagon, according to reports.

A 42-year-old male has been detained for questioning after a search of the vehicle revealed a fiream and explosive powder, State Police said.

According to WCHS TV:

Police said a trooper saw a vehicle registered from Missouri speeding toward him. The trooper stopped the vehicle near Bruceton Mills and indicated the driver appeared to be confused and distressed and made concerning comments.

Police dogs indicated the presence of explosive materials inside the vehicle, but the statement said a search turned up no such devices.

State Police, the FBI and Secret Service are continuing to investigate.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop about 10:30 a.m. for speeding in the eastbound lanes near Bruceton Mills. The traffic stop resulted in an investigation that led to the shutdown of the interstate.