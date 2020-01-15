Gun-Grabbing VA Dems Drop AR-15 Confiscation Bill After 1000s of Patriots ‘Stand and Fight’

Gun-grabbing Virginia Democrats decided to withdraw an AR-15 confiscation bill Monday after thousands of NRA members showed up to oppose the tyrannical new anti-Second Amendment gun controls.

The NRA asked members to “stand and fight” by flooding the January 13, 2020, Virginia Senate meetings and ensuring pro-Second Amendment voices drowned out those calling for gun control.

Video from hallways outside the meetings showed NRA members responded in their thousands:

The Washington Free Beacon reports the presence of thousands of NRA members “appeared to have an impact.” Democrats withdrew a bill aimed at AR-15 confiscation and moderated other gun control proposals.

Breitbart report: But NRA-ILA Virginia state director Daniel Spiker made clear the changes, though good, were not enough.

He said, “While there were some improvements to some of these bills, overall, it’s still bad legislation. Putting in more regulations and making it more onerous on the law-abiding citizens of Virginia is not something we stand for.”

Richard Cosner, a Chester, Virginia, preacher, was present to oppose new gun controls.

He pointed out attempts to legislate gun control serve as a way to usurp the Constitution: “The Constitution is specific; it ‘shall not be infringed.’ If somebody wants to restrict those rights then they need to follow it by altering the Constitution, not by putting in place legislation that is in conflict with the Constitution.”