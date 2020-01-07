As Gun Grab Looms, Virginia Dems Call 2A Supporters ‘Crazy’, ‘Gun Nuts’, ‘Little Kids’

Two Fairfax County Democrats were caught on a hot mic mocking 2nd Amendment supporters as “crazy”, “gun nuts” and “just like little kids” on Monday, as members of the state Senate and General Assembly gathered in Richmond ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Senator Dave Marsden, and Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn, Speaker-Designate of the Virginia House of Delegates, were overheard on a live feed debating whether or not it was worth their time to stick around and listen to their constituents before rolling out sweeping gun control and confiscation bills, a key piece of the Democrats’ 2020 legislative agenda.

NationalFile report: As a meeting broadcast on the state legislature’s live feed appeared to adjourn, Marsden can be heard asking Filler-Corn if she will be attending a later meeting, presumably focused on the New York-style gun control and confiscation bills Democrats plan to vote on later this week.

“Are you going to stick around for the 10 o’clock gun nuts?” Marsden is overheard asking Filler-Corn.

“These people are crazy!,” she replied.

As if that wasn’t enough, Marsden kept the conversation going, telling Filler-Corn that gun owners are “just like little kids,” as Filler-Corn asked him whether or not he thought the constituents would “stay calm.”

“Yeah as long as we don’t respond to them,” Marsden replied.

“We will get through this!”

DAVE MARSDEN: Are you going to stick around for the 10 o'clock gun nuts?



EILEEN FILLER CORN: These people are crazy.



DM: Yeah just like little kids.



EFC: Do you think they will stay calm?



DM: Yeah as long as we don’t respond to them.



EFC: Yeah.



DM: We will get through this. pic.twitter.com/7QSYvkV1Lj — Virginia Political Memes (@VApoliticalmeme) January 6, 2020

Interestingly enough, the Monday morning meeting didn’t mark Senator Marsden’s first time being caught ridiculing gun owners.

In an email circulated by moms-at-arms.com, the Senator describes attending a forum with VCDL members, who he describes as “childish and boorish.”

Marsden goes on to claim that after giving out his phone number to constituents, he received threats of violence, which he attributes to gun rights activists, and describes as “indicative of mental health issues among many 2a supporters.”



Additionally, Marsden is a longtime supporter of Moms Demand Action, a radically anti-gun organizing group heavily funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“What this country has a problem with is our obsession with guns,” Marsden told supporters at a 2013 Moms Demand Action rally.

“We are absolutely obsessed with these metal objects,” he told the crowd assembled outside the Virginia State Capitol.

In the years since, Marsden’s campaigns have been largely bankrolled by the group, as have those of Eileen Filler-Corn, and both legislators are featured prominently on the group’s webpage and campaign literature.

In 2019, Moms Demand Action’s sister organization, Everytown For Gun Safety, spent a record $2.5 million in an effort to “flip Virginia’s General Assembly.”