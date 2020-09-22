Gucci Ridiculed Over Their $1,200 ‘Eco-Friendly’ Grass-Stained Jeans

The Italian fashion house Gucci has just debuted its new denim line “crafted from organic cotton and specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.”

Gucci’s eco-friendly campaign to sell worn out looking jeans and overalls with fake grass stains for a whopping $1,200 – $1,400 has made the fashion house a laughing stock on social media.

RT reports: What is selling for this price looks like a worn-out gardening outfit from the 80s or 90s. Yet, the luxury fashion brand did not hesitate to point out the “powerful message” behind it.

“This product is made of 100% organic cotton. It is produced through cultivation and manufacturing processes that don’t involve harmful chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilizers, and incorporates methods that respect biodiversity and ecosystems, improve soil quality, and reduce water consumption,” an advert for the pricy item, posted on the Gucci website, proudly states.

The strange looks of what is expected to be a luxury item was also part of the design. “Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary,” Gucci proclaimed.

Some ordinary consumers, however, appeared to be not particularly amused by such fashion innovation: there was no shortage of sarcastic and critical comments on the topic on social media.

Gucci denim overalls with grass stains. No. Just, no. pic.twitter.com/hs1SIT7zuj — Becky, Baroness of Bunzy (@BeckyBunzy) September 21, 2020

I get more grass stains as a suburban gardener than those Gucci overalls are sporting. If they’re charging that much at the very least we deserve some pig shit and tractor oil stains. — Mary Dudasik (@MaryDudasik1) September 21, 2020

We’ve reached PEAK stupid……Gucci sells grass-stained jeans, overalls for $1,200 and up | Fox Business https://t.co/GW7DBTf5eS — Wendy (@autodog5150) September 21, 2020

Many people also suggested cheaper alternatives for anyone willing to own clothes looking like the new apparel advertised by Gucci.

You can tell me I don't *GET* fashion, but come on! $1200 for grass-stained jeans and $1400 for overalls?



Goodwill + soccer field = same thing 😂 Gucci 😂 pic.twitter.com/oHqYbSz8ww — Jeff Yabumoto (@phsidefender) September 22, 2020