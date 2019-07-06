Group of Utah Teachers Trained on How to Take out Active Shooters

A group of 30 armed teachers from Utah have taken part in a police training exercise on how to locate and take out active shooters.

The training occurred “inside a warehouse set up to look like a school,” according to AP.

In one drill, school psychologist Nancy Miramontes had to navigate hallways and walls, find the attacker, and shoot him.

She “fired three shots,” one of which would have hit the active shooter in the forehead.

Breitbart.com reports: Miramontes received praise from the officer nearby. She had demonstrated that she could shift from nurturer to defender by recognizing a threat and removing it.

Afterward, Miramontes said, “I know how to protect myself and my students now; I know what to expect if the worst happens.”

Utah is one of a number of states that allow teachers to be armed on campus for classroom defense. Teachers can be armed in Colorado and Florida after receiving a certain amount of training. And Virginia’s Lee County not only allows armed teachers but supplies their guns.

Texas responded to the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook attack by allowing teachers and staff to be armed. They originally stipulated that there could be only one armed school employee per 200 students, but that artificial cap was eliminated on June, 6, 2019, when Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation to repeal it.

The repeal means schools and districts can make their own decisions about how many teachers and staff to arm.