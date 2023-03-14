Group of Young Women Unable To Answer Simple Question: “What Is A Woman?”

What is a woman?

That was the question host Brian Atlas asked a group of young women during the “Whatever” podcast last week.

None of them were able to answer the question directly

Podcast host asks a group of girls "What is a woman?", and none of them can answer because they're clearly scared of the left-wing cancel mob.



This is where we are. Sad. pic.twitter.com/ah4kc5POxP — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) March 11, 2023

InfoWars reports: One woman who did speak up immediately defended the “trans” community.

“If I come at it and say a woman is someone who was born biologically a woman, I understand that’s where you’re coming from. And I agree everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I personally, I as an individual respect trans people, I respect trans women, so I’m not gonna come on here and invalidate them by saying that,” she said, adding she doesn’t “feel comfortable” answering.

Another woman also said she didn’t feel comfortable answering the question, claiming the podcast host who posed the question seemed “committed to misunderstanding” the issue.

Fortunately, one woman at the end who was seemingly unafraid of the cancel mob easily answered the common-sense question: “A woman is an adult human female. A man is an adult human male. XX chromosomes means you’re a woman.”

This just highlights the corrosive nature of cancel culture as many Americans are now afraid to even speak their minds without fear of retribution from the far-left activist mob.