Grinning BLM Thug Wearing ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ Shirt Murders Three People in a Bar

According to reports, Michael E. Rhynes Jr., 33, was grinning from ear to ear as he was arrested for the senseless shooting at Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill.
Rhynes was wearing a “Justice for Breonna Taylor” t-shirt. Not surprisingly, the mainstream media has largely ignored this story.
Taylor became a BLM martyr after being killed by Louisville Police during a “‘knock and announce” raid, during which her drug dealer boyfriend shot at police.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “Nobody had ever seen this guy before,” the owner of the bar, Joe Bishop told WDRB, referring to the shooter. “It was a totally random act.” He explained that the men did not exchange words at any time prior to the shooting.
Two of the victims were white and one was black.
Toreon Jermaine Hudson, 26, and William Scott Smallwood, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Steven Matthew Head, 24, died from his injuries at University Hospital.
One of the victims was the fiancé of the bar manager and all three of the men worked together.
Hudson has a young daughter, per the GoFundMe for his family.
A joint GoFundMe for the victims families has raised over $20,000.
Police have not yet announced the killer’s motivation for the attack.
