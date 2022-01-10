Gretchen Witchmer Led a Violent ‘Insurrection’ and Then Bragged about It, New Video Shows

Fact checked
January 10, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Gretchen Whitmer led her own violent insurrection and bragged about it, newly resurfaced video shows
Far-left Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer bragged about leading her own ‘insurrection’ in the Michigan State Capitol in 2012, newly resurfaced video shows.

In the video below, Whitmer addresses a crowd of angry protestors, telling them that she wants to fight and asks them to do the same.

What follows is a massive crowd of aggressive protestors clashing with Republicans who supported the Right To Work proposed by the GOP.

WATCH:

Lifezette.com reports: Still, as there is video proof Whitmer helped fuel and led a riot of the Michigan State Capitol, the Democrats continue to harp on how Trump tried to create a Civil War that was somehow comparable to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.   

