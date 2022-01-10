Gretchen Witchmer Led a Violent ‘Insurrection’ and Then Bragged about It, New Video Shows

Far-left Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer bragged about leading her own ‘insurrection’ in the Michigan State Capitol in 2012, newly resurfaced video shows.

In the video below, Whitmer addresses a crowd of angry protestors, telling them that she wants to fight and asks them to do the same.

What follows is a massive crowd of aggressive protestors clashing with Republicans who supported the Right To Work proposed by the GOP.

WATCH: