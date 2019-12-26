Greta Thunberg’s Mother Claims Her Daughter Can ‘See’ CO2

According to her Mother, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has a “sixth sense” – in this case the ability to actually see carbon dioxide (CO2) molecules floating around in the atmosphere.



In her book, Scenes from the Heart: Our Life for the Climate, Malena Ernman, who represented Sweden in the 2009 Eurovision song contest, contended that her daughter had been “gifted” with a supernatural ability to visualize CO2 levels…… everywhere that she went.

When challenged about her claims, Malena told reporters in a text message that it was only about the ‘imagery’.

Natural News reports: Having been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and Asperger’s syndrome at a young age, just like her younger sister Beata, Greta is “different” from other children, claims her mom. Besides having a photographic memory, Greta supposedly knows all of the world’s capitals by heart, and can list all of the chemical elements on the periodic table in one minute or less.



“Greta is able to see what other people cannot see,” Malena further explains about Greta in her book. “She can see carbon dioxide with the naked eye. She sees how it flows out of chimneys and changes the atmosphere in (sic) a landfill.”



Malena, who supports Antifa along with her husband, admits that Greta was indoctrinated with climate propaganda from a very young age. Seeing photos of plastic in the ocean and hearing about global warming at schools reportedly caused “a landslide in Greta’s environment” that would ultimately change the course of her future.’