Greta Thunberg Urges Americans To Vote For Joe Biden

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is encouraging US voters to vote for Joe Biden, despite claiming she does not “engage in party politics”.
17 year old Thunberg, who is a Swedish citizen, made her endorsement while citing a tweet from Scientific American Magazine telling voters to “protect science instead of destroying it” by voting Trump out of office in November.
RT reports: “I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that,” the 17-year-old, who has been critical of Trump in the past despite her no “party politics” rule, said.
“From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates,” she continued. “But, I mean… you know… damn!”
In a subsequent retweet, Thunberg shared a message from activist and author Naomi Klein promising to “make” Biden ban fracking, an issue Republicans have capitalized on as Biden has said in the past he will ban it, but now claims he will not.
Thunberg has already begun receiving pushback for supporting a candidate from one of the US’ two major political parties, as well as one who claims he will not ban fracking, a controversial practice among climate activists.
