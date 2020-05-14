Greta Thunberg To Join Panel Of Experts On CNN Coronavirus Town Hall

On Wednesday, CNN announced the lineup for its next Coronavirus: Facts and Fears town hall program which is set to air Thursday night

17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg will be joining as just one of the participants on its panel of experts.

Shortly after the lineup was announced, Twitter users took aim at Thunberg, questioning her qualifications to join the panel.

The Daily Caller reports: The live town hall “Coronavirus — Facts and Fears” will be hosted by CNN personalities Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The show will feature acting Centers for Disease Control Director Richard Besser, former Health and Human Services Sec. Kathleen Sebelius — and Thunberg.

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join @AndersonCooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/I4FrXgwaL6 — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

The announcement immediately set off a round of caustic jokes and criticism that questioned why CNN would put Thunberg — who lacks any medical or health credentials — on the show.

You’ve got to be kidding me. So now Greta is a Covid specialist? It shouldn’t be called facts and fears. It should be called liars and lunatics. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) May 14, 2020

Thunberg’s name hit the top trending on Twitter by Wednesday afternoon, the New York Post reported as fans and opponents argued over the wisdom of putting the always provocative activist on the program.

Update : On Thursday Greta Thunberg addressed the backlash over her role onthe upcoming CNN panel.

She denied she would be appearing in the capacity of an “expert” on the CNN coronavirus town hall, after the network faced growing critisism for adding her to a lineup of public health experts.

I am not an expert. I am an activist. The only people claiming that I’m an “expert” are those who are trying to ridicule me. My message has always been to unite behind the science and listen to the experts. 2/2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 14, 2020

“I am not an expert. I am an activist. The only people claiming that I’m an “expert” are those who are trying to ridicule me” Thunberg wrote.