Greta Thunberg Tells Trump To ‘Chill’ After He Calls For Ballot Counts To Stop

Democrats have been gushing over Greta Thunberg after she took a swipe at President Trump.

She tweeted that he should work on his “anger management” and “chill” as he cried foul over alleged vote count irregularities.

Thunberg, the Swedish teen climate activist plagiarized Trump’s own jibe at her over anger issues in response to the president’s “STOP THE COUNT” tweet on Thursday night.

“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” Thunberg wrote

RT reports: The missive from the teen, who is not yet of a legal age to vote in her native Sweden, has courted praise from Biden supporters, sending her name trending in the US part of the Twittersphere amidst other election-related topics.

“This is the most savage burn I have ever seen on Twitter! Brava, Greta!!” tweeted Barbara Malmet, professor in the film department at New York University and a Biden supporter.

“You won the internet today. Thank you,” another said.

Many have simply reacted with memes, praising Thunberg’s wits.