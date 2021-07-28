Greta Thunberg Tells Others To Have Their Covid ‘Vaccinations’ After Having Her first Jab

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says she is ‘extremely grateful and privileged’ to receive her first Covid-19 vaccination and even tweeted a photograph of herself with a plaster on her upper arm

Thunberg, who is now 18, then blasted the distribution of the jab worldwide as ‘extremely unequal’.

Today I got my first COVID-19 vaccination dose. I am extremely grateful and privileged to be able to live in a part of the world where I can already get vaccinated. The vaccine distribution around the world is extremely unequal. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/C7vVEpEiGt — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 27, 2021

Mail Online reports: Thunberg is among a string of young famous faces encouraging others to get the jab when they are offered.

But she went on: ‘The vaccine distribution around the world is extremely unequal.

According to New York Times; ”84 percent of shots that have gone into arms worldwide have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.3 percent of doses have been administered in low-income countries.”

‘No one is safe until everyone is safe. But when you get offered a vaccine, don’t hesitate. It saves lives. #VaccineEquity #VaccineForAll.’