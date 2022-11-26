Greta Thunberg Sues Sweden for Refusing To Enact Harsh Climate Change Policies

Far-left climate activist Greta Thunberg is threatening to sue the Swedish government for failing to impose draconian green policies to combat “climate change.”

On Friday, hundreds of WEF-aligned activists, led by Thunberg, marched through the Swedish capital to a Stockholm district court to sue the government for not doing enough to address climate change, according to NBC.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The 87-page document filed with the Stockholm District Court was signed by over 600 people under the age of 26 who are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The group argued that Sweden’s climate policies violate its constitution as well as the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The Swedish state has never treated the climate crisis as the crisis it is, and the new government has clearly signaled that it won’t do that either,” said Anton Foley, a member of Aurora who prepared and filed the lawsuit. “Sweden is failing in its responsibility and breaking the law.”

“The Swedish state fails to meet the constitutional requirement to promote sustainable development leading to a good environment for present and future generations,” the group said in a statement.

Bloomberg reported: