Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has lashed out at Facebook, urging the social media giant to curb hate speech, conspiracy theories and the lack of fact-checking that she says is rampant.

She said she found Facebook’s ‘lack of taking responsibility very disturbing’ and is questioning whether to continue using the social network as a result.



The Mail Online reports: In a Facebook post shared with her 2.6million followers, Thunberg, 16, wrote Wednesday that she was debating quitting the social media platform because she finds its ‘lack of taking responsibility very disturbing.’

‘I am, like many others, questioning whether I should keep using Facebook or not,’ Thunberg wrote Wednesday. ‘Allowing hate speech, the lack of fact checking and of course the issues of interfering with democracy…are among many, many other things that are very upsetting.

‘The constant lies and conspiracy theories about me and countless of others of course result in hate, death threats and ultimately violence,’ Thunberg continued. ‘This could easily be stopped if Facebook wanted to. I find the lack of taking responsibility very disturbing.’

She concluded the post by noting: ‘But I’m sure that if they are challenged and if enough of us demand change – then change will come.’