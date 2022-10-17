Greta Thunberg – ‘Save The Banks’

Back in 2019, Greta Thunberg joined author and environmentalist Naomi Klein in New York City for an event to discuss the climate ’emergency’
The then 16 year old Thunberg had a message for those who claimed it was “too expensive” to tackle the climate crisis with sweeping policies like a Green New Deal.
She said: “If we can save the banks, we can save the world.”
“If there is something we are not lacking in this world, it’s money,” she added. “Of course, many people do lack money, but governments and these people in power, they do not lack money. And also we need to have the polluters… actually pay for the damage they have caused. So, to that argument, I would not even respond to that argument, because it has been said so many times, the money is there. What we lack now is political will and social will to do it.”
