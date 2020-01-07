Greta Thunberg Responds To Meat Loaf’s Claim That She’s Been ‘Brainwashed’

Greta Thunberg responded to singer Meat Loaf’s assertion that she had been “brainwashed”into believing climate change was real”, by citing “scientific facts”

On January 1st, the “Bat Out of Hell” singer told the UK’s Daily Mail that he did not believe in climate change and that he also believes the teen activist had been forced into believing that what she says.

“She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change, and there isn’t,” he said adding that “She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

MSN reports: Thunberg took to Twitter Monday to respond.



“It’s not about Meatloaf. It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right,” she tweeted. “It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.”