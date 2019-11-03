Greta Thunberg Needs A Lift Back Across Atlantic After Climate Summit Moved From Chile To Spain

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist needs help getting back to Europe following the COP25 meeting’s move from Chile to Spain

Thunberg tweeted that she was now in need of a ride across the Atlantic to Spain after the COP25 climate summit made a last-minute change of venue from Santiago to Madrid.

As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.

It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)

Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.

-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

The Guardian reports: Thunberg, who refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions involved, had been travelling by boat, train and electric car when the new venue was announced.

“It turns out I’ve travelled half around the world, the wrong way:)…If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful,” she tweeted from Los Angeles.

Thunberg arrived in New York for the UN climate summit in August after a 14-day journey across the Atlantic in a sailing boat. Since then she has been travelling via train and an electric car borrowed from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She made headlines for her incendiary speech at the summit, where she berated the world’s leaders for their inaction on the climate emergency. “This is all wrong,” she said. “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.

“Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones.”

The UN announced on Friday that Spain would host next month’s COP25, after Chile abandoned plans to hold it due to deadly anti-government protests. Some 25,000 delegates were expected to travel to Santiago for the event.

Harjeet Singh, of environmental group ActionAid International, said moving the summit from Chile to Spain with only four weeks’ notice “presents real barriers to participation” for delegates from the southern hemisphere.

“Hotels in Madrid are already full. Last-minute flights are expensive. Visas can be difficult to obtain at short notice. This sudden decision is likely to shift the balance of power towards the wealthier countries of the global north,” he added in a statement.

It is the second time that UN authorities have had to scramble to find a new meeting place. Brazil originally welcomed the gathering then backed out after rightwing president Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

Reactions to Thunberg’s social media plea for transport were predictably mixed, varying from multiple offers of support to suggestions she should return to school to learn about air travel.