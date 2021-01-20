Greta Thunberg Mocks Trump Using His Own words As He Leaves White House

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg mocked Donald Trump on Wednesday as he departed the White House for the final time.

She referenced a tweet Trump posted about her more than a year ago but turned his own words around to have a dig at him instead.

“He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Thunberg tweeted, adding “So nice to see!“

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

RT reports: Back in 2019, Trump sarcastically quipped that Thunberg “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Thunberg had just delivered a scathing speech in front of the UN, in which she accused world leaders of ruining her childhood and marching humankind toward extinction, before glaring at Trump as the then-US leader ignored her to speak to reporters at the summit.

Thunberg quickly made Trump’s description her Twitter bio, just like she did previously when Trump suggested she “work on her Anger Management problem” and “then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”