Greta Thunberg Launches Fundraising Campaign To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg has sprung into action again, this time launching a fundraising campaign to help the children of the world survive Covid-19.

Partnering with a Danish foundation, her campaigns aims to help finance the U.N. childrens’ agency’s emergency program to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The seventeen year also called on people everywhere “to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children’s lives, to protect health and continue education.”

She also reminded governments to keep fighting climate change during the pandemic.

“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis” Thunberg was quoted as saying in the UNICEF announcement.

RT reports: The project will see the young activist partner with Denmark’s Human Act Foundation to pledge $100,000 each to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which brings humanitarian aid to children around the globe.

Thunberg earned her bona fides as a climate soldier at the age of 15 after spearheading a school strike in her native Sweden to demand more aggressive action on climate change, but has since skyrocketed to worldwide fame, touring the planet to angrily lecture ‘adults’ on the dangers of petroleum-addiction.

Some critics might argue that the virus – given her vision of “climate action” at any cost – is achieving precisely what she has always dreamed of: curtailing production, grinding air travel to a halt, slashing carbon emissions and reducing air pollution. Yet Thunberg has now made it her job to take on the coronavirus pandemic as well, calling on the world to “tackle two crises at once.”