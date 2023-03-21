Greta Thunberg Given an Honorary Doctorate of Theology By University of Helsinki

The University of Helsinki has given high-school dropout Greta Thunberg an honorary Doctorate of Theology at the ripe old age of 20.

Last year the Archbishop of Canterbury declared Thunberg a “Biblical prophet” and the year before the Church of Sweden declared her the “successor of Christ.” If you needed any further proof that the climate change agenda is the global elite’s new religion, then you have it here.

The University of Helsinki is the oldest and largest university in Finland, and is supposed to be a serious, respectable institution. At first, I thought that there must be some mistake. But no, I went to the website of the University and they actually did just announce the list of people getting honorary doctorates, and yes, Greta was on that list.

Along with a bunch of, I assume, actually thoughtful people who have actually spent years studying and have something relevant to say about theology. If I were on that list I would ask to get off it, frankly. As prestigious as an honorary doctorate is, I wouldn’t want mine cheapened by a stunt like this.

The world has gone insane. Greta Thunberg is still, for all intents and purposes, a child with childish thoughts. She claims to understand science, but she started her children’s crusade as a young teen.

When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child; when I became an adult, I put an end to childish ways. [1 Corinthians 13:11]

Greta has yet to put an end to her childish ways, yet she has been elevated to sainthood by the Left.