Greta Thunberg Claims World Leaders Only Take Selfies With Her To “Look Good”

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has blasted world leaders who only want selfies with her to ‘look good’

One such leader accroding to Thunberg is the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

She apparently queued up for a photo with her at the UN Climate Change Summit in New York in September 2019.

Insider reports: The 17-year-old climate activist made the comments during a series about her campaigning for Swedish radio, an English text of which was made available for the BBC.

Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic to address a special UN Climate Change Summit in New York in September 2019 where she passionately told world leaders: “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words … how dare you!”

According to Thunberg, Merkel queued for a selfie with her at the event, though, the activist stipulated that “it was not only [Merkel], it was many.”

She said: “Presidents, prime ministers, kings and princesses came and wanted to talk to me.

“They saw me and suddenly saw the chance that they could take a photo with me for their Instagram account. Then the hashtag #savetheplanet.

“Perhaps it makes them forget the shame of their generation letting all future generations down”, she said. “I guess maybe it helps them to sleep at night.”