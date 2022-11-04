Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’

Greta Thunberg was a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Sweden when she was promoted by global superstardom by the globalist elite and their PR department, the mainstream media.

Hysteria around Thunberg was off the charts. Time magazine voted her person of the year.

One parish of the church of Sweden even anointed her as a “successor of Christ.”

And Rowan Williams, the Archbishop of Canterbury declared Thunberg is a Biblical prophet. “God has raised up a prophet in Greta Thunberg in a way that no one could predict. She has said things that no one else could have said. Thank God for her!”, the Archbishop declared.

She was nominated three times for a Nobel Peace Prize and the mainstream media was furious when she wasn’t awarded the prize.

And the World Economic Forum crowned her an official Agenda Contributor. Which begs the question – what is her agenda exactly?

Because the globalist elite cannot get enough of her. She addressed France’s National Assembly and the European Union. She lectured the United Nation’s Secretary General. She spoke at the World Economic Forum and the UN Climate Summit.

Full of rage, obsessed with doom, devoid of any practical solutions, promoted by the globalist elite and catapulted to global superstardom at the age of 16.

Strangely, Thunberg was not as compelling a character when she didn’t have a script to read from.

Not suspicious at all.

Footage like this raises the question of who writes Thunberg’s scripts and who she is working for. What is her agenda exactly?

It seems we are in the process of finding out.

On Sunday night, Thunberg went fully mask off and called for the overthrow of “the whole capitalist system.”

Sounds like something straight out of the halls of Davos, Switzerland. How strange.

Thunberg made the extremist comments during an appearance on Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall to promote her new ‘Climate Book’.

Nicholas Harris from UnHerd was there to watch Thunberg outline her demented manifesto. He writes:

Previously, she’d sold herself as a five-foot human alarm bell, a climate Cassandra. Her role was to warn, not to instruct: her most viral moments involved her scolding political leaders, not trying to supplant them. She strenuously avoided programmatic detail, saying such things were “nothing to do with me”. But now, on stage and in this book, she has found her political feet, specifically the Left-wing ideology of anti-capitalism and de-growth.

Interspersed among the usual directives about the need to pressure political leaders, her message was more radical and more militant than it has been in the past. There is no “back to normal”, she told us. “Normal” was the “system” which gave us the climate crisis, a system of “colonialism, imperialism, oppression, genocide”, of “racist, oppressive extractionism”. Climate justice is part of all justice; you can’t have one without the others.

Mask off Thunberg is demanding the complete annihilation of the Western hemisphere in order to “save the world.”

This shouldn’t be surprising. As we have previously documented, the climate change agenda is merely radical leftism dressed up in a more palatable format.

Clean energy king Bill Gates was even caught admitting the climate change agenda is a giant scam for the New World Order in a newly surfaced video in which he boasts that the term “clean energy” has “screwed up people’s minds.”

According to Gates, who was speaking to an audience of his inner circle in 2018, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, but they are NOT capable of solving climate change.

It’s not just Gates and Thunberg. The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and the offshoot Just Stop Oil admitted in his own words that his movement “isn’t about the climate.” Just Stop Oil is currently disrupting sporting events, destroying works of art, and blocking roads across London.

In 2019, Stuart Basden revealed the true goals of the far-left environmentalist action group in a lengthy article posted on Medium.

Basden asserted that whatever climate problems exist can’t be fixed and that the movement should instead be focused on tearing down the entire system of western capitalism (China, the world’s biggest polluter, isn’t mentioned once).

Sounds familiar right? Basden is definitely on the same page as Thunberg and Gates.

He went on to claim that “European civilisation” is to blame for spreading “cruelty” and “violence” throughout the globe for the last 600 years and bringing “torture, genocide, carnage and suffering to the ends of the earth.”

Basden then cited numerous “delusions” which are to blame for this situation, including “white supremacy,” “patriarchy” and “class hierarchy” (a strange one given that most Extinction Rebellion protesters are upper middle class snobs who do little but inconvenience and harm the working class).

“The delusions of hetero-sexism/heteronormativity propagate the idea that heterosexuality is ‘normal’ and that other expressions of sexuality are deviant,” writes Basden.

So there you have it, from the horse’s mouth. It isn’t about the climate, it’s about bringing down the West and replacing everything it stands for with a nightmare far-left authoritarian form of WEF-aligned totalitarianism.

