Greta Thunberg Awarded One Million Euro ‘Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity’

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been awared the one million euro Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity for her “contributions to mitigation and adaptation to climate change.”

Ironically, businessman and philantropist Calouste Gulbenkian was a massive oil industrialist who paved the way for Western states to exploit Iraqi oil.

He is credited with being the first person to exploit Iraqi oil and making the petroleum riches of the Middle East available to the West.

RT reports: Grand Jury Chair Jorge Sampaio said that “Thunberg has been able to mobilize younger generations for the cause of climate change” and is “one of the most remarkable figures of our days.” He also added that the decision was made by consensus.

The Swedish activist, however, declined the opportunity to become a millionaire. Thunberg released an Instagram monologue, accompanied by some ambient spiritual music, in which she said she was “extremely honored” to receive the prize, but pledged to donate the money to various climate causes “as quickly as possible.”

It seems, though, that Thunberg is going to be spending fossil-fuel money to advance her cause. The foundation and the Humanity Prize are named after Calouste Gulbenkian, a British-Armenian oil tycoon who died in 1955. One of the wealthiest people of his era, he was a major shareholder in Royal Dutch Shell, developed many oil companies of his own.

“By awarding this Prize, the Foundation highlights its commitment to urgent climate action,” the president of the Gulbenkian Foundation, Isabel Mota, commented.

The irony of an oil magnate of historic proportions financing an anti-oil climate activist, though indirectly, was not lost on the Internet. Both Thunberg’s supporters and detractors caught the humor in her now being sponsored by the money “of the polluters against whom she protests.”

The prize money will supposedly be split between projects supporting people enduring the worst of the current “climate catastrophe.” For now, Thunberg mentioned she will donate to causes in countries of the Global South, specifically Brazil’s SOS Amazonia campaign to tackle Covid-19 in the Amazon, and the Stop Ecocide Foundation; each will receive €100,000.

The controversial 17-year-old activist first gained a worldwide profile after gong viral with her solo protests against industries which contribute to global warming. Thunberg now is a bona fide celebrity having big media appearances and talks with government leaders.