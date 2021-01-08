Greenwald: “Obscene and Reckless” for Schumer to Compare Pro-Trump Protest to Pearl Harbor

Journalist Glenn Greenwald slammed Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer as “obscene and reckless” for comparing Wednesday’s Capitol Hill protest to Pearl Harbor – an attack which resulted in 2,400 American deaths.

Following Wednesday’s unrest in the Capitol, Schumer gave a speech on the Senate floor in which he said January 6 was a date which would “live in infamy,” mirroring President Roosevelt’s infamous after the Pearl Harbor attack.

“It is very, very difficult to put into words what has transpired today. I have never lived through or even imagined an experience like the one we have just witnessed in this Capitol. President Franklin Roosevelt set aside Dec. 7, 1941, as a day that will live in infamy. Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021, to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy,” Schumer said pompously, before going on to label the rioters “domestic terrorists.”

Sen. Schumer compares today's events to Pearl Harbor:



"Franklin Roosevelt set a day aside that will live in infamy. Unfortunately, we can now add January 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy." pic.twitter.com/mVMrVbuxQ8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2021

Summit.news reports: Greenwald shot back by lambasting Schumer for his hyperbolic comparison.

“Obviously, it’s obscene to compare yesterday’s events at the Capitol to 9/11 or (as Schumer did) Pearl Harbor: obscene and reckless,” tweeted Greenwald.

Obviously, it's obscene to compare yesterday's events at the Capitol to 9/11 or (as Schumer did) Pearl Harbor: obscene and reckless.



But Lee's point about the need for reflection and deliberation, not reactionary rage, applies to all situations where political emotions are high. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 7, 2021

The journalist went on to urge Americans to exercise “restraint and deliberation” in response to yesterday’s events.

The attack on Pearl Harbor killed over 2,400 Americans and wounded a further 1,178.

Four people tragically lost their lives as a result of yesterday’s chaos, all of whom it appears were Trump supporters who stormed the building, including a 14-year Air Force veteran who was shot in the neck by police.

To compare what happened yesterday to Pearl Harbor or 9/11 is clearly demented and part of a ploy to exploit the riot to justify another political crackdown.