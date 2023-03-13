Greenwald Drops Bombshell: Russiagate Hoax Tricked Dems into Pushing for WWIII

In a shocking revelation, Glenn Greenwald has exposed how the Russiagate hoax was orchestrated to deceive Democrats into backing World War III.

During a recent episode of his podcast System Update, Greenwald criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Speaking with fellow journalist Michael Tracey, Greenwald questioned why the American establishment is willing to risk nuclear war with Russia to protect Ukraine.

Greenwald referenced the fact that, despite being a common conventional wisdom in Washington, including articulated by President Obama, Ukraine is not and never will be a vital interest to the United States. However, it has always been and always will be a vital interest to Russia. Despite this, the U.S. has poured large amounts of money into fueling the war in Ukraine and depleted its own weapons stockpile.

Greenwald then asked why Ukraine is so important to the U.S. that it is heavily involved in the conflict there. He noted that the only group opposing America’s role in the war in Ukraine is the Trump wing of the Republican party, while the overwhelming majority of the Republican establishment and every single Democrat still support the war.

Greenwald suggested that GOP RINOS support the war because of their instinctive warhawk ideology, while Democrats’ devotion to the Ukraine war stems from false claims of Russian election interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He explained that Democrats have inculcated every liberal in the United States into hating Vladimir Putin, not for any geopolitical reasons, but because they blame him for Hillary Clinton’s defeat, something which they have not even proven.

Greenwald went on to say that the conflict in Ukraine is a “proxy war” between the U.S. and Russia, with Ukraine being used as a pawn in a larger geopolitical game.

He also criticized the media for its one-sided coverage of the conflict, saying that it has failed to present a balanced view of the situation.

“The media has been so one-sided in its coverage of Ukraine,” Greenwald said. “It’s really a disgrace how they’ve just become stenographers for the U.S. government.”

Greenwald’s comments come amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides accusing the other of aggressive behavior.

The Biden administration has expressed support for Ukraine and has vowed to stand by the country in the face of Russian aggression. However, some critics, like Greenwald, argue that the U.S. should not be getting involved in what is essentially a conflict between two neighboring countries.

As for the false claims of Russian election interference, Greenwald believes that they are being used to justify the U.S.’s involvement in the conflict.

“It’s all about Russiagate,” he said. “That’s the core of their devotion to this conflict. They want to show that they’re tough on Russia, that they’re not in collusion with Russia, and that they’re standing up to Russian aggression.”

In conclusion, Greenwald believes that the U.S. needs to reevaluate its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and stop risking nuclear war with Russia over a country that is not a vital interest to the United States.