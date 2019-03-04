Greenpeace Founder: AOC’s Green New Deal Will Cause ‘Mass Death’ in USA

Greenpeace founder Patrick Moore has blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her “dangerous” environmental policies, calling the greenhorn Congresswoman a “pompous little twit” whose Green New Deal resolution “would bring about mass death” in the United States if put into action.

Moore, who formally resigned from Greenpeace after declaring the organization he founded had been “hijacked by eco-fascists,” used Twitter to weigh in on AOC’s controversial plan, saying her reckless and brash resolution would be a disaster for the United States economy, while failing to make any difference to global climate change.

Mr. Moore, who co-founded Greenpeace in the early 1970s, has been campaigning for environmental issues for over 50 years and describes himself as a “sensible environmentalist.” However he has no time for climate alarmists like AOC, and he considers it his duty to to criticize them in public.

In 2006, he wrote to the Royal Society arguing there was “no scientific proof” that mankind was causing global climate change and believes that it “has a much better correlation with changes in solar activity than CO2 levels.“

Last week, he repeated this view, describing so-called global warming as a conspiracy designed to make certain individuals very wealthy, and pointing out that “nothing in today’s weather or climate is anywhere near out of the ordinary with the past 10,000 years.

“If you have an example, kindly share it,” he added.

@AOC

Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

According to Inquistr, despite Patrick Moore having a relatively modest social media following on Twitter, his acerbic words for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew nearly 7,000 likes in somewhat short order.

As IdeaCity details, Moore is no stranger to public controversy and debate, having departed from the organization which he co-founded — Greenpeace — because activists and other sensationalists had, in his view, hijacked the meaning and the motivations behind the environmental and scientific communities.

Upon being informed by a Twitter follower that it was regrettable that “AOC” would have her voice heard to a much greater magnitude than his, Moore replied in equally blunt fashion.

“It won’t be long until she is exposed for the pompous know-nothing she is. Then again, that may work in her favour!!”

At the risk of being repetitive, I repeat:

Nothing, nada, zilch, in today’s weather or climate is anywhere near out of the ordinary with the past 10,000 years.

I left @Greenpeace 33 years ago because they were hijacked by eco-fascists. The entire history is in my book, along with my take on all the eco-issues today.

Available as Kindle or print: https://t.co/CAvAYD5ytH — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez has been branded a hypocrite after it was revealed her campaign spent a small fortune on car travel as opposed to public transport while touting her Green New Deal.

According to election filings, her campaign spent $29,365.70 on car services and only $8,335.41 on subway fares, despite her Queens headquarters being just a one-minute walk from the subway.

During her campaign, she also booked 66 airline trips at a cost of $25,174.54.