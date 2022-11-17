Great Replacement: Schumer Calls For Amnesty For 11M Illegals Because Americans Are ‘Not Reproducing’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has openly called for amnesty for all 11 million or “however many” illegals there are in the United States because Americans are “not reproducing on their own.”

Schumer’s comments came just days after the midterm elections and caused concern the Democrats are now now openly embracing the replacement of the US population. “This is literally the Great Replacement, clearly outlined by Chuck Schumer,” Matt Walsh commented.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Now more than ever, we’re short of workers,” Schumer said. “We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.”

“The only way we’re going to have a good future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the Dreamers, and all of them, ’cause our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here, and we will be pursuing that in the next Senate, in the Senate, the comprehensive immigration reform,” he continued.

Information Liberation report: Last year, Schumer joined with the Anti-Defamation League in calling for Tucker Carlson to be deplatformed for spreading the “anti-Semitic” and “racist lie” of “replacement theory,” otherwise known as the Great Replacement.

“Proponents of this white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theory believe that a complicit or cooperative class of elites are advancing a plot designed to undermine the political power and culture of white Americans,” Schumer wrote in a letter for Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch. “For years, these types of beliefs have existed at the fringes of American life. However, this pernicious theory, which has no basis in fact, has been injected into the mainstream thanks in large part to a dangerous level of amplification by your network and its anchors.”

“I implore you to immediately cease all dissemination of false white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theories on your network,” Schumer said.

SUPERCUT!



Dangerous Demagogues Spread 'Great Replacement Theory' pic.twitter.com/g5x4KgylrM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2022

Just months later, and just days after the midterms, Schumer is now calling for mass amnesty for potentially tens of millions of illegal aliens because our population “is not reproducing.”

“This is literally the Great Replacement, clearly outlined by Chuck Schumer,” Matt Walsh commented.

This is literally the Great Replacement, clearly outlined by Chuck Schumer https://t.co/zLCnGtImmg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 16, 2022

“If Chuck Schumer is so concerned about the reproduction of Americans, then he should adamantly oppose abortion,” commented Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). “That’s 63 million Americans which is far greater than 11 million illegal aliens.”

If Chuck Schumer is so concerned about the reproduction of Americans, then he should adamantly oppose abortion.



That’s 63 million Americans which is far greater than 11 million illegal aliens. https://t.co/czrDtYHYhY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2022

Interestingly, though Schumer is one of the top proponents of abortion in America, he actually is strongly opposed to abortion in Israel.

“Senator Chuck Schumer, a noted pro-choice champion who has used the issue of abortion to secure his New York Senate [seat], attended a 30th anniversary gala for Efrat [a staunch anti-abortion group in Israel],” Mondoweiss reported in 2013. “Schumer has been lauded by Planned Parenthood who called him a ‘hero,’ with ‘a 100% pro-choice, pro-family planning voting record,’ but in 2007 Schumer put his pro-choice position aside and joined his anti-abortion foes at the celebration.”

Efrat, which Schumer supports, says that “preventing abortions is the key to Israel’s survival as a Jewish state.”

“Israel is currently fighting a demographic war for her survival,” Efrat says. “As we go to print Israel’s borders are in jeopardy. The Arab birthrate is about double the Jewish birthrate. General Uzi Dayan speaking as the Director for the Council of National security announced: ‘Demographic projections forecast an Arab majority in Israel by the year 2020 less than 15 years from now.’”

[Incidentally, Bill Maher raised this same issue with Benjamin Netanyahu last month and asked if Israel “would have to become an apartheid state” if Jews became a minority in Israel.]

When asked by Mondoweiss why Schumer supports abortion in America but opposes it in Israel, his office refused to comment.