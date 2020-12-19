Gowdy: Nasty Nancy Can’t Find a Single Democrat Who Didn’t Date a Chinese Spy

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she kept Rep. Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee despite reports he was compromised by a Chinese Spy.

“There are 230 [House] Democrats, and you mean to tell me she cannot find a single one that didn’t date a Chinese spy?” Gowdy told Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

“He berated Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. for meeting with a Russian lawyer — not dating one, meeting with one,” Gowdy recounted.

“And then he berates Devin Nunes for a phone call with Lev Parnas, and he calls the president an agent of Russia.”

Swalwell has so far refused to confirm whether he had sex with Fang.

“Meanwhile, for four years, the guy is not smart enough to know he’s being played by a Chinese spy?” Trey asked.

“That’s the best Nancy Pelosi could do? At 230 members, the best you can come up with is a former city councilman in California who’s not smart enough to know when a woman is expressing interest in you, [whether] she’s a spy?”

“Unfortunately, I know him. This is the same guy that ran for president, so he’s not known for his self-awareness,” Gowdy added.

“I need to hear from the FBI and the director of national intelligence. What did you all have?”

“I mean, you went to a sitting member of Congress [and] said, ‘Look, you probably should not be having any new faces in your life.’ What did they tell him?“

“And I don’t think Swalwell has denied having a relationship with her [suspected spy Fang Fang]. He said it was classified.”

“I’ll be damned if I know what that means: All you’ve got to say is ‘I didn’t sleep with her,’ Eric. That’s all you got to say.”