Gowdy: FBI Was Giving Different Intelligence Briefings to Trump Than to Clinton

The FBI, headed by crooked James Comey in 2016, were giving different intelligence briefings to candidate Trump than to candidate Clinton, according to Rep. Trey Gowdy.

On Sunday, Gowdy joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the attempt by the Deep State to allow Hillary Clinton to win in 2016.

During their discussion, Gowdy revealed that the corrupt FBI was giving candidate Donald Trump different intel briefings than candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trey Gowdy: “Here’s one, Maria, have you seen the disparate defensive briefings they gave candidate Clinton versus Candidate Trump? And has anyone asked the FBI to explain why they took entirely different tracks to those two debriefings? There’s a lot left to be seen by you and your viewers.”