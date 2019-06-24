Gowdy: FBI Was Giving Different Intelligence Briefings to Trump Than to Clinton

June 24, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1

The FBI were giving different intelligence briefings to Trump than to Clinton, Trey Gowdy has revealed

The FBI, headed by crooked James Comey in 2016, were giving different intelligence briefings to candidate Trump than to candidate Clinton, according to Rep. Trey Gowdy.

On Sunday, Gowdy joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the attempt by the Deep State to allow Hillary Clinton to win in 2016.

During their discussion, Gowdy revealed that the corrupt FBI was giving candidate Donald Trump different intel briefings than candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trey Gowdy: “Here’s one, Maria, have you seen the disparate defensive briefings they gave candidate Clinton versus Candidate Trump? And has anyone asked the FBI to explain why they took entirely different tracks to those two debriefings? There’s a lot left to be seen by you and your viewers.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)