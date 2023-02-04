Gov’t Documents Reveal CDC Is Building Huge ‘List’ of People Who Refuse Vaccines

People who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations are put on a list and tracked by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to bombshell federal government records.

According to the shocking video obtained by National File, unvaccinated people are quietly tracked when they go to the doctor’s office or to the hospital due to a quiet new program proposed and implemented by the CDC. The new program is designed to “track people who are not immunized or only partially immunized.”

Doctors will now report those who refuse COVID vaccination as delinquent in a huge database. They will do this by using ICD-10 codes.

National File report: The bombshell piece of evidence was revealed at the September 14-15, 2021 virtual Zoom meeting of the federal government’s ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee (which includes representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics).

At the meeting, the Committee discussed new categories of “ICD-10” codes that the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) wanted to create to mark people as “Unvaccinated for COVID-19,” “Partially Vaccinated for COVID-19” and “Other underimmunization status.”

The ICD-10 coding system was created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and doctors are required to use it to categorize different kinds of patients. The ICD-10 codes are preserved in a patient’s electronic health record and used by insurance companies for billing purposes. The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics maintains the ICD-10 codes. Within ICD-10 codes, there is a category known as “ICD-10-CM” codes (which are reportedly used by the CDC for tracking purposes), and this “CM” category includes the new “Unvaccinated for COVID-19” category and also the “Partially Vaccinated For COVID-19” category and the “other underimmunization status” category.

The Committee made it clear that the new codes would be used to “track” unvaccinated people. At the time of the meeting, people who had adverse reactions to a past vaccine would still be categorized as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even if they are physically unable to get more vaccines or boosters.

The CDC implemented the new codes to track unvaccinated people in April 2022, according to a document published on a CMS federal government website.

ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Commitee staffer David Berglund, M.D. read from page 194 of a CDC Topic Packet that was prepared for the meeting (READ THE CDC TOPIC PACKET HERE).

The Topic Packet states (emphasis added): “During the current time of the COVID-19 pandemic, immunizations have provided protection for many people, but there is interest in being able to track people who are not immunized or only partially immunized. At the current time, this is a significant modifiable risk factor for morbidity and mortality, and of interest for clinical reasons, as well as of value for public health. NCHS is proposing creation of codes for unvaccinated for COVID-19, and for partially vaccinated for COVID-19.”

“NCHS” stands for the National Center for Health Statistics, which is a U.S. federal government division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here is footage from the meeting in which David Berglund discusses the new codes. National File obtained this video from a password-protected government website.

Berglund stated, “Those are their proposed changes,” referring to the CDC’s NCHS division.

Here is page 194 of the Topic Packet for the meeting, which refers to “interest in being able to track people who are not immunized or only partially immunized.”

A commenter from Premier asked about patients who “may have had their first shot, had a really bad adverse reaction, and can’t get the second shot. Should there maybe be a code that indicates incomplete vaccination or unvaccinated due to contraindication?”

David Berglund replied, “Hmm. So that would essentially be, that could be “partially vaccinated,” or, well, in some cases people might be completely unvaccinated if they’ve had some history of a reaction to some types of vaccines. But essentially the thought would be that there would be a history of other reaction type code that would explain it. I’d have to look at how that might be done. We have not, at this point, proposed to have a separate way of coding that type of situation here. But there certainly could be interest in that. We can certainly look at that further.”

An NIH government website states: “ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes will tell the story of each patient encounter, describe etiologies of the disease process, explain the complications of care, provide a basis for medical necessity, support coverage for payment purposes, identify incidence of disease, and support statistical tracking for healthcare practices, as well as provide disease state information on medical practices across the continuum of care.”