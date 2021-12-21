As a result of an FOI from Pepijn van Houwelingen, a member of the Dutch House of Representatives, a letter from the WEF to Dutch Minister Sigrid Kaag states the following: “The Forum will work with your staff to ensure that your participation becomes a major force in shaping the Great Reset.”
The Great Reset can no longer be dismissed as a “conspiracy theory.”
They’ve released their dark plans for humanity via websites, videos and books. The plan is that by 2030 “You will own nothing, and you will be happy.”
Klaus Schwab: ‘Great Reset’ Will Lead to Transhumanism
What Is the Great Reset?
The Great Reset is a plan by the world’s elite to ensure that humanity has all of its basic needs met by Big Brother:
The state provides for all basic needs, nothing is owned, and there is no privacy. Brainwashing is delivered from birth to condition the new slaves to accept their role and their assigned status within the society. A class system is enforced and genetically controlled through baby farms and population control. The family does not exists, everyone belongs to everyone else, and there are no social bonds.
You are designed and conditioned for a role and status within the world order. Religion does not exist, choice does not exist, freedom of thought does not exists. The world is banal, without worth or purpose, a hell on earth, to create a human ant farm who’s purpose is to keep those in power at the top.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Bombshell Emails: Hillary Clinton Knew ‘Biological Weapons’ Were Being Made at Wuhan Lab - December 21, 2021
- World Economic Forum Using New Zealand As ‘Guinea Pig’ for ‘New World Order’ State - December 21, 2021
- Gov’t Doc Confirms ‘The Great Reset’ Is REAL: “You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy” - December 21, 2021