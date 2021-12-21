Gov’t Doc Confirms ‘The Great Reset’ Is REAL: “You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy”



The World Economic Forum (WEF) was ordered to release a letter last week which confirmed that government’s worldwide are colluding to implement a ‘Great Reset’ for humanity and usher in a New World Order.

As a result of an FOI from Pepijn van Houwelingen, a member of the Dutch House of Representatives, a letter from the WEF to Dutch Minister Sigrid Kaag states the following: “The Forum will work with your staff to ensure that your participation becomes a major force in shaping the Great Reset.”

Are we ready to have a serious discussion about the influence of the WEF?



The Great Reset can no longer be dismissed as a conspiracy theory.



They’ve released their manifesto via websites, videos and books.



The plan is that by 2030 “You will own nothing, and you will be happy.” pic.twitter.com/uBZc8HiCqU — Calvin (@calvinrobinson) December 20, 2021

Klaus Schwab: ‘Great Reset’ Will Lead to Transhumanism

What Is the Great Reset?

The Great Reset is a plan by the world’s elite to ensure that humanity has all of its basic needs met by Big Brother: