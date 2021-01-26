Governors Cuomo & Newsom Decide To Ease COVID Restrictions Following Biden Inauguration

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has decided that lockdown measures can be relaxed.

Cuomo’s decision comes hot on the heels of the governors of Michigan, Chicago and California, who have all announced plans to ease COVID restrictions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he was set to lift the stay-at-home orders less than a week after Biden took office.

Also on Friday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions

The announcements so soon after Biden’s inauguration has prompted allegegations that the timing was political.

Summit news reports: The Governor said in a press conference that the situation in relation to new cases and hospitalizations was improving, meaning lockdown measures could be relaxed soon.

“Cuomo didn’t give further details on what type of restrictions he might loosen or what cluster zones might be eliminated or changed,” reports Syracuse.com. “The state Health Department is reviewing data on the zones now and Cuomo said expects to have announcements in the coming days.”

Respondents to the story said the move was politically timed to help Joe Biden ultimately claim victory over COVID.

“Yep. Right on cue after Trump is out of office!” remarked one.

In Buffalo holding a COVID briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/J50To0kTv9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2021

“Now they will reduce the unreported replication factor for the COVID test, and presto – no more COVID,” said another.

“Amazing how it all disappeared a week after Trump’s gone,” added another.

As we highlighted earlier, California Governor Gavin Newsom is also set to lift the stay-at-home order across all regions tomorrow based on data that’s not publicly available.

“Michigan, Chicago, now California. It’s almost as if the “science” changed, once Biden became president? How convenient for Whitmer, Lightfoot, and Newsom?” tweeted Steve Cortes.

“Using small businesses, churches, schools, and citizens as pawns in a crass political game is evil,” he added.