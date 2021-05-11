Governor Mark Gordon Bans Vaccine Passports In Wyoming

Wyoming has become the latest US State to ban vaccine passports.

On Friday, the Republican Governor of Wyoming Mark Gordon issued a directive barring state officials from requiring people to be vaccinated against Covid before being allowed to access state property or services.

Gordon said that “Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized.”

Adding that “They would divide our citizens at a time when unity in fighting the virus is essential, and harm those who are medically unable to receive the vaccine”.

Summit News reports: Gordon also urged that getting a vaccine “is a personal choice based upon personal circumstances.”

Gordon was also an early proponent of scrapping the mask mandate back in March, and allowing businesses to reopen.

Wyoming joins other states including Alabama, Minnesota, South Carolina, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Texas and South Dakota that have all either passed legislation or issued orders to prevent mandatory vaccinations or COVID passport schemes.