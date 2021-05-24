Governor Ivey Bans Vaccine Passports In Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) has signed Senate Bill 267 to ban coronavirus vaccine passports in Alabama.

The bill prohibits state and local governments from issuing vaccine passports to Alabamians and also prevents businesses in the state from refusing service to a customer based on their vaccination status.

Alabama joins Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Texas and South Dakota in prohibiting vaccine passports.

Breitbart reports: The legislation does not prevent employers from requiring their employees to receive the vaccination.

✍️I’ve signed SB 267!



Since the development of the #COVID19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris & I have said that we wouldn't mandate vaccines in AL. I’m supportive of a voluntary vaccine & by signing this bill into law, I'm only further solidifying that conviction. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/Sw23e1eIfz — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 24, 2021

“Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama,” Ivey said on Monday. “I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction.”

Ivey concluded her statement by urging residents to get the jab.

“I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings,” Ivey added. “I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”

SB267 was introduced by State Senator Arthur Orr (R-AL) in February and passed the Alabama State Senate in April and the Alabama State House last week.