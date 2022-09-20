Governor DeSantis Sends Planeload of Illegals to Biden’s Beach Town – Dems Outraged

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plane he used to send 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is on the move again – this time its heading for President Biden’s beach home in Delaware.

Last week DeSantis triggered Democrats in the ongoing immigration war between the Republican GOP’s in charge of the border states and Democrat officials in ‘sanctuary cities’.

The Daily Mail reports: It now appears that he is sending the Ultimate Air Shuttle to Georgetown, which will touch down at around 1.30pm.

The plane had started its journey from Longview, in Texas, before heading to San Antonio, and then Crestview, in Florida.

An hour after landing on the coast of Delaware, the plane is set to head to Teterboro airport in New Jersey.

The plane is the same one which headed from San Antonio, to Crestview and then on to Martha’s Vineyard on September 14.

Republicans have stepped up their attacks on the Biden administration as they try to make immigration the theme of November’s midterm elections.