Governor Abbott Bans All Vax Mandates in Texas: ‘America Is a FREE Country’

Governor Greg Abbott on Monday banned vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas, making it illegal for any business or person to require proof of being vaccinated.

“The Covid vaccine should always remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott declared.

“Abbott issued an executive order stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a Covid-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from Covid-19,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Abbott also announced he will add the issue to the Special Session agenda and rescind the executive order upon the passage of legislation.

“In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster,” Abbott said in an executive order.