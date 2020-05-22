Gov. Whitmer LOSES Again to 77-Yr-Old Barber: Judge Rules Shop Can Remain Open

Far-left Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been defeated in court yet again after a judge ruled that an elderly barber could continue operating his business, despite her attempts to shut him down.

Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber in Owosso, Michigan, defeated Gov. Whitmer in court for the second time in one week.

According to the Argus-Press,

Judge Matthew Stewart ruled that Karl Manke will not have to close his shop after the state again failed to prove he was an imminent danger to public health. Stewart said the state did not arrest Manke when he was cited, so he didn’t represent “an imminent health danger.”

“(The attorney general) has not presented any studies underlying the doctor’s conclusion. (The attorney general) has not shown any nexus between the cutting of hair and an increased risk of transmission,” Stewart wrote.

“(The attorney general’s) filings rest more on general facts about COVID-19 than specific practices or conditions at (Manke’s) business.”

Breitbart.com reports: Nessel’s office said she would appeal the ruling.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended Manke’s license without a hearing.

“It’s an unbelievable abuse of power,” attorney David Kallman told radio host Steve Gruber, stating there is no legal basis for the action.

“This is pure retribution by the governor’s office and by the AG. This is so petty and vindictive, it’s beyond the pale,” Kallman said.

After her defeat, Nessel attacked Manke publicly.

We want him to discontinue his conduct, which we think is aiding and abetting the spread of the virus,” Nessel claimed.

“Mr. Manke,” she sighed, “He’s not a hero, he’s not a patriot. A patriot is a person that fights all enemies, foreign and domestic, and does everything possible to protect his fellow countrymen and countrywomen.”

“To me, Mr. Manke is doing just the opposite of that and he’s being selfish in his behavior,” the attorney general declared.