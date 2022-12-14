Gov. Ron DeSantis Launches Grand Jury To Investigate COVID Vaccine Crimes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched an official investigation into COVID mNRA vaccines, and the criminal misdeeds committed by Big Pharma and government agencies who pushed them onto the public.
“Today I’m announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing in Florida with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines,” DeSantis declared on Tuesday. “That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct.”
Therightscoop.com reports: He was also asked about the Twitter Files and censorship of dissenting scientific opinions.
“Your policies or your positions or your analysis of this medical science should stand on its own and if it’s not able to accept criticism, if you can’t defend the policy against valid criticism, then maybe you need to be looking in the mirror, but that’s not what these elites wanted to do,” said the governor and future president.
