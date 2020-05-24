Gov. Northam Spotted at Virginia Beach NOT Social Distancing and NOT Wearing Mask

On Saturday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northan was seen out at Virginia Beach, walking around without a mask among a crowd of people.

He didn’t seem to care about social distancing, despite his strict stance on lockdown in the state for everybody else.

In March, Gov. Northan issued harsh stay-at-home orders, prohibiting residents from leaving home except for “essential” trips such as buying groceries or seeking medical assistance. The order also banned people gathering in groups of 10 or more.

The order “shall remain in full force and in effect until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by further executive order,” said the order’s text.

“We are at the beginning of a period of sacrifice. This s a difficult and unprecedented time… I have faith in you as Virginians,” Gov. Northam said at the time. “We need to take this seriously and act responsibly. We will get through this together.”

The order went into effect immediately All public beaches were closed "for all activity, except exercising and fishing. Social distancing requirements must be followed."

On Friday Governor Northam opened Virginia Beach for the weekend with the following order, “If people swarm these beaches and ignore social distancing rules or the regulations the city has put into place, I will not hesitate to reinstate Phase 1 restrictions or even close the beach outright if necessary.”

Virginia Gov Northam on the Virginia Beach boardwalk; no mask, no social distancing 🚓 pic.twitter.com/TURhdUD0zl — A (@johnwelIs) May 23, 2020

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a medical doctor, today in Virginia Beach. Care to report on it ? pic.twitter.com/oA7DP9CTLH — Mark Dunn (@MarkDunnGuitar) May 23, 2020

Remember: No gatherings of 10 or more people.